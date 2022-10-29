Status Trading Up 7% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 7% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $100.91 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,811.27 or 1.00009356 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00053801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00044775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00256036 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02911352 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $15,300,656.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

