Stellar Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $131.29 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,562 coins and its circulating supply is 25,612,757,123 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

