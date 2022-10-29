Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $359.90. 2,942,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,585. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

