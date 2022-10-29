Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 183.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 553.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.