StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

