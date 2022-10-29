StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.