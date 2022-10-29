STP 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.92 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $75.37 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,886.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00053485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00256402 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04281538 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,370,827.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

