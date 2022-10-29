Streakk (STKK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.50 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Streakk has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $486,953.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streakk has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $349.80 or 0.01685463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 357.69894959 USD and is up 8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $694,597.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

