Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 379,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $954.08 million, a PE ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

