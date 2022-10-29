Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark cut shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

Shares of Superior Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. 2,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market cap of C$26.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.20.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

