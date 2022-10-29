Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in October

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDAC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $3,592,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,119,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

SDAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.