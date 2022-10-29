SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $227.87

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $227.87 and last traded at $230.28, with a volume of 56880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

