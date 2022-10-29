Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 847,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tantech Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,311. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tantech by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tantech

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

