Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Up 85.3% in October

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the September 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

