Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$61.40–$61.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$56.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.10) EPS.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. 5,829,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

