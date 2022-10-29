Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $110.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $461.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.37.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

