Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

