Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.45. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $306.64.

