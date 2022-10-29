Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 719,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,750,000 after buying an additional 241,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 310,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $60.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.