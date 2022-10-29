The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €99.35 ($101.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €161.50. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

