The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $254,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 86,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.