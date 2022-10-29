The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

