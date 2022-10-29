The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

