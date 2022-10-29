Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0647 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $342.86 million and approximately $238.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00087776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007167 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

