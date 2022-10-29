Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,136 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Gold worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 556,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.