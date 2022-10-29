Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TF. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.23 price objective (down from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a current ratio of 125.09 and a quick ratio of 122.75.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 140.82%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

