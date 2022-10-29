Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 114,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 77,595 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.7 %

Pfizer stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,430,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,059,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

