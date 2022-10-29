TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,792.00 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $17,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00.

On Friday, October 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,685 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.25.

On Monday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 32,226 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $117,624.90.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 4,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,692. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TACT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

