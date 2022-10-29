TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$19.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$12.26 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.78.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.