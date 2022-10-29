TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.67

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $63.19, with a volume of 7001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
TravelCenters of America Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.