TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.67

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $63.19, with a volume of 7001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

