Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Tricida to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Tricida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Tricida has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Tricida will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,570,800 shares in the company, valued at $114,849,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,570,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,849,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,331,922 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,531 and sold 5,045,512 shares valued at $9,505,862. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 283,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

