Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trigano Price Performance
Shares of TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.00. Trigano has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $215.50.
About Trigano
