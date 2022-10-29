Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.00. Trigano has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $215.50.

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

