TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.95. TSR has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

