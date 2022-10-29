Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 2nd

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 846,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 756,321 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

