Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.51-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.51-7.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.58.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 489,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,075. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after buying an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after buying an additional 59,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 210.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

