TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Up 47.9% in October

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,906 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TZPS remained flat at $9.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.