UBS Group Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.82) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.90) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.10 ($13.36) on Tuesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($15.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.02.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.