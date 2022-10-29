UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.12.

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

