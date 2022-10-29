UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.12.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

