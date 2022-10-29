Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of -82.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

