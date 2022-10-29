Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $195.86 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.27 billion and approximately $195.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.91 or 0.00033139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00269487 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001238 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004903 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.85471533 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $219,028,676.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

