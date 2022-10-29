United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 38,349 shares traded.
United American Healthcare Trading Up 29.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
United American Healthcare Company Profile
United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
