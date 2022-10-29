United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 95.6% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $167.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

