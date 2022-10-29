Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.61 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 1,644,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,309. Upwork has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 247.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 34.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

