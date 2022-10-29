UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Update

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,671 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,955,000.
UroGen Pharma Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $19.66.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Featured Stories
