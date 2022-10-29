Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VACC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ VACC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $111,458. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

