Vai Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and approximately $9,462.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

