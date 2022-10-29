Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

