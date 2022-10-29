Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

