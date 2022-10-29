Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,961,000 after acquiring an additional 197,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 359.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.10. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

