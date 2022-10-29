VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,699 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

