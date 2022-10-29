Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. 568,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

